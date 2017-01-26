Big Red Barn to host Bridal & Quince ...

Big Red Barn to host Bridal & Quince 2017 Expo this Sunday

If you're looking to tie the knot or making plans to celebrate your Sweet 16, then you won't want to miss this year's first ever Bridal & Quince Expo at the Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center. The center, better known as the Big Red Barn, will open its doors Sunday afternoon to 44 service exhibitors all designed to take care of that special day.

