Big Red Barn to host Bridal & Quince 2017 Expo this Sunday
If you're looking to tie the knot or making plans to celebrate your Sweet 16, then you won't want to miss this year's first ever Bridal & Quince Expo at the Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center. The center, better known as the Big Red Barn, will open its doors Sunday afternoon to 44 service exhibitors all designed to take care of that special day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Bored
|21 hr
|Bored
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|Searching For Land
|Jan 15
|LandHound
|1
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec '16
|Karma
|19
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC