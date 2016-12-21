Suspect shoots acquaintance after an alleged argument
The Seguin Police Department has arrested a suspect, who allegedly shot an acquaintance following argument. According to reports, the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street.
