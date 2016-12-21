News 1 mins ago 8:56 p.m.Deputy receives hateful message on Seguin sandwich receipt, employee fired

News 1 mins ago 8:56 p.m.Deputy recei...

Deputy receives hateful message on Seguin sandwich receipt, employee fired

Wednesday

SEGUIN, Texas It's that time of the year where people seem to be spreading the most cheer, but one Guadalupe County Deputy received a message of just the opposite Tuesday from an employee at a Seguin sandwich shop. The message on the deputy's receipt has gone viral on social media since it was posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

