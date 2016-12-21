Marion ISD invites surrounding community to first ever Holiday Gathering
The Marion ISD is kicking off the holiday season with its very own Community Holiday Gathering -- an invitation extended to not only the Marion community but others throughout the area including Seguin. Walters says the holiday gathering is designed for adults and children of all ages and is a special gift to all those who have supported the district along the way.
