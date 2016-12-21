Lock, Take, Hide; Seguin PD reminds motorists to protect their vehicles, valuables
The Seguin Police Department is reminding folks to lock their cars. The department yesterday said at least seven cars were burglarized on Tuesday night near the old public library building on East College Street, and that all of the vehicles were unlocked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
|Anxiety help
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jena Furman is the new Outreach Coordinator in ...
|Nov '16
|Lori Harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC