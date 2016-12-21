Local teen named winner of KWED Christmas Angel contest
The KWED Christmas Angel has again demonstrated the true magic of the season through the heart of a local teen. Jennifer Ibarra, a 10th grader at Navarro High School, has been selected as the winner of this year's KWED Christmas Angel Contest.
