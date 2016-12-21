Las Posadas celebrates the journey of Mary, Joseph to Bethlehem
You're invited to follow in the footsteps of those included in the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. The Christmas season will be celebrated this Sunday night with the annual Las Posadas tradition in downtown Seguin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
|Anxiety help
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jena Furman is the new Outreach Coordinator in ...
|Nov '16
|Lori Harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC