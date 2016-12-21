Investigation continues in fatal accident
The identity of the person killed in a two-vehicle accident on the west side of town near I-10 still has been released. The victim has been identified as Maria Del Socorro Barrera Gamez, 45. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West New Braunfels Street and the Interstate 10 access road.
