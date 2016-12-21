Game warden's legacy, sacrifice on th...

Game warden's legacy, sacrifice on the way to being forever remembered

Wednesday Dec 21

The service and sacrifice of one of Seguin's hometown heroes is on the verge of being a permanent reminder for those making their way through Guadalupe County and the Lone Star State. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing support for passage of state legislation establishing a portion of Interstate 10 as the Texas Game Warden Teyran "Ty" Patterson Memorial Highway in the state of Texas.

