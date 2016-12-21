Game warden's legacy, sacrifice on the way to being forever remembered
The service and sacrifice of one of Seguin's hometown heroes is on the verge of being a permanent reminder for those making their way through Guadalupe County and the Lone Star State. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing support for passage of state legislation establishing a portion of Interstate 10 as the Texas Game Warden Teyran "Ty" Patterson Memorial Highway in the state of Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
|Anxiety help
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jena Furman is the new Outreach Coordinator in ...
|Nov '16
|Lori Harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC