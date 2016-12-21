Game warden's legacy, sacrifice on the way to being forever remembered

The service and sacrifice of one of Seguin's hometown heroes is on the verge of being a permanent reminder for those making their way through Guadalupe County and the Lone Star State. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing support for passage of state legislation establishing a portion of Interstate 10 as the Texas Game Warden Teyran "Ty" Patterson Memorial Highway in the state of Texas.

