Deadline for KWED Christmas Angel only days away
Letters continue to trickle in for this year's KWED Christmas Angel contest. Kids 18 and under are invited to write in and explain why they believe their family is deserving or is needing $500 cash this holiday season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
|Anxiety help
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jena Furman is the new Outreach Coordinator in ...
|Nov '16
|Lori Harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC