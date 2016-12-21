County to take action to forever remember hometown hero

The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court today is scheduled to approve a resolution requesting legislative action to name a portion of Interstate 10 after Teyran "Ty" Patterson, a Texas Game Warden who died in the line of duty in Johnson County. Patterson, of Seguin, drowned while attempting to recover a body of a drowning victim from the Paluxy River on May 30, 2007.

