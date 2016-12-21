Church to host coat drive, distribution
The recent taste of Old Man Winter has intensified the actions of one local church even more this Christmas week. Natalie Avalos, of Crossroads Church, says the church hopes to distribute brand new coats to kids ages 6 to 12 during its annual Christmas Eve service in downtown Seguin.
