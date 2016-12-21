Chili cook-off fundraiser, auction set to help raise funds for local man, father battling cancer
You have to keep warm this weekend so you might as well fill up on a bowl of chili while also contributing to a great cause. A CASI sanctioned chili cook-off benefiting local resident John De La Garza is being held as part of a two day fundraising effort being organized by friends and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov 30
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
|Anxiety help
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Jena Furman is the new Outreach Coordinator in ...
|Nov '16
|Lori Harris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC