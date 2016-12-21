Blue Santa donations collected Friday night in HEB parking lot
Blue Santa will be working overtime tonight with fellow Seguin Police Officers as he attempts to collect more toys for this year's holiday season. The Seguin Police Department says Blue Santa will be out in the H-E-B parking lot today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and new unwrapped toys and monetary donations will both be accepted.
