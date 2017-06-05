Word of Mouth: Sedona, Arizona: Red rocks, spirituality and stunning...
One of the few places on earth where a pinecone can be seen beside a cactus, Sedona's confluence of flora sprouts from red, iron-rich rocks and sand. Mimicking mountains, large sandstone formations actually came to be through millennia of erosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cool Hunting.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Marciniak destroyed the world with Plei...
|May 30
|NEW AGE AUTHORS
|1
|Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08)
|May 11
|Adam george
|47
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Sitara
|264
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Mtrink
|23
|internet providers
|Mar '17
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC