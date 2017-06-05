Police sweep illegal camp sites

Police sweep illegal camp sites

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sedona Red Rock News

It was just after 4 a.m. when officers from the Sedona Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service met to formulate a plan that was to take place just as the sun began to rise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) 1 hr Jennifer Jayne 265
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Tue Texas Nurse 24
Barbara Marciniak destroyed the world with Plei... May 30 NEW AGE AUTHORS 1
Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08) May 11 Adam george 47
internet providers Mar '17 Andrea 1
Jacob Elmer Feb '17 Justbored13 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb '17 Moldy Waters 16
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC