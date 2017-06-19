3 men arrested for selling counterfeit Damien Hirst art

Three men have been arrested in a counterfeit art scheme that stole about $400,000 from unsuspecting buyers world-wide who believed they were getting limited edition prints signed by British artist Damien Hirst. Manhattan prosecutors on Monday announced the indictment of 52-year-old Vincent Lopreto, of New Orleans, 34-year-old Marco Saverino, of Cottonwood, Arizona and 50-year-old Paul Motta, of Sedona, Arizona on grand larceny and scheme to defraud charges.

