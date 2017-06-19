3 men arrested for selling counterfei...

3 men arrested for selling counterfeit Damien Hirst art

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Three men have been arrested in a counterfeit art scheme that stole about $400,000 from unsuspecting buyers world-wide who believed they were getting limited edition prints signed by British artist Damien Hirst. Manhattan prosecutors on Monday announced the indictment of 52-year-old Vincent Lopreto, of New Orleans, 34-year-old Marco Saverino, of Cottonwood, Arizona and 50-year-old Paul Motta, of Sedona, Arizona on grand larceny and scheme to defraud charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Jun 9 Jennifer Jayne 266
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Jun 6 Texas Nurse 24
Barbara Marciniak destroyed the world with Plei... May 30 NEW AGE AUTHORS 1
Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08) May '17 Adam george 47
internet providers Mar '17 Andrea 1
Jacob Elmer Feb '17 Justbored13 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb '17 Moldy Waters 16
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Yavapai County was issued at June 19 at 2:34PM MST

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC