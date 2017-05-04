Shamanic Healer Anahata Ananda Discusses Shifting Consciousness and...
Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing, Sedona Arizona's Premier Center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening, joins host Tommy Baker in a lively discussion about spiritual awakening and transformation as guest speaker on the Resist Average Academy podcast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Debbie in Phoenix
|46
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 30
|Sitara
|264
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|internet providers
|Mar '17
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC