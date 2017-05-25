Sedona's Goldenstein Gallery to Host Tibetan Sand Mandala at L'Auberge de Sedona
Believing that art is a living-breathing encounter, Goldenstein Gallery has consistently championed opportunities to create a life enhancing experience for the public. From the special events in the gallery to satellite exhibits shown publicly citywide they have strived to involve people in interactive ways...bringing artist and collector together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08)
|May 11
|Adam george
|47
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 30
|Sitara
|264
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Mtrink
|23
|internet providers
|Mar '17
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC