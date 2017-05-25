Former Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Indicted

The following is a letter to the SedonaEye.com editor: Ex-ACC Chairman Gary Pierce Indicted on Felony Conspiracy, Bribery, Mail Fraud and Five Counts of Wire Fraud Information & Perspective by Warren Woodward Sedona, Arizona ~ May 25, 2017 Former ACC Commissioner Gary Pierce At a recent APS rate case meeting I was speaking to a seasoned rate case

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.