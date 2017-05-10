Ducey signs zoning bill
Sedona City Attorney Robert Pickels said he can't find any instance in which a Sedona-initiated bill has made its way through the state legislature and onto the governor's desk for signing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Adam george
|47
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 30
|Sitara
|264
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|internet providers
|Mar '17
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC