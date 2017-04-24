Tears flow at mock funeral
Two teenagers are killed just as they are ready to embark on the next chapter of their lives, while a third will have to live with the guilt of their deaths the rest of his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 13
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|263
|internet providers
|Mar '17
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC