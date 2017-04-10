Spring cleaning: the Secret Room's MTV Movie Awards' party gets us ready for summer
The Secret Room's MTV Movie Awards party gives 'young Hollywood' a fresh start ahead of the blockbuster movie season by Elyse Glickman /April 9, 2017/20.13 It's no secret that during the summer months, great skin and healthy hair make up the foundation for one's warm weather look. The Secret Room once again took over the SLS Hotel's Garden Terrace to focus their attention a variety of shampoos, skin care essentials, beauty services, and fashion accessories to get the ball rolling on summer 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucire.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Mtrink
|23
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 13
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|263
|internet providers
|Mar 20
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC