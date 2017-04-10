Spring cleaning: the Secret Room's MT...

Spring cleaning: the Secret Room's MTV Movie Awards' party gets us ready for summer

The Secret Room's MTV Movie Awards party gives 'young Hollywood' a fresh start ahead of the blockbuster movie season by Elyse Glickman /April 9, 2017/20.13 It's no secret that during the summer months, great skin and healthy hair make up the foundation for one's warm weather look. The Secret Room once again took over the SLS Hotel's Garden Terrace to focus their attention a variety of shampoos, skin care essentials, beauty services, and fashion accessories to get the ball rolling on summer 2017.

