She found rain and hail instead of sun in Sedona's red-rock country...
Burbank resident Felicia Nilson shared an image she shot of an overcast day in Sedona's red-rock country. In March, Felicia Nilson took a road trip with some friends to spend five days in Arizona and New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Mar 23
|bob frapples
|260
|internet providers
|Mar 20
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC