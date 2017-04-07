She found rain and hail instead of su...

She found rain and hail instead of sun in Sedona's red-rock country...

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Burbank resident Felicia Nilson shared an image she shot of an overcast day in Sedona's red-rock country. In March, Felicia Nilson took a road trip with some friends to spend five days in Arizona and New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Mar 23 bob frapples 260
internet providers Mar 20 Andrea 1
Jacob Elmer Feb '17 Justbored13 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb '17 Moldy Waters 16
gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09) Feb '17 Tfox76 15
Martin family Jan '17 Colorado1979 1
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec '16 Rocky Redfield 1
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC