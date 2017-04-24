Shamanic Healer and Teacher Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing...
Anahata Ananda of Shamangelic Healing, Sedona Arizona's Premier Center for Shamanic Healing and Spiritual Awakening, talks with host Aubrey Marcus about the transformative and healing powers of the breath, for both health and spiritual awakening, on his widely followed podcast about consciousness and spirituality in Austin, TX. In this ?Breathe Better, Live Better" live podcast, Shamanic healer Anahata discusses her Shamangelic Breathing method and how the breath is integral to, not only personal spiritual awakening, but also to a peaceful society.
