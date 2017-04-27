Sedona: Tips for the best weekend ever Hikes, sightseeing and dining for fun amid the red rocks Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oNxfXA There is no place like Sedona. Multihued stone formations jut upward from the high desert floor creating a vivid, mesmerizing setting that changes hourly with the light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.