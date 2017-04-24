Sedona Arts Center Announces the 12x12 Fundraiser
Over 100 Artists Contributing to the Annual Event for Local Art Lovers What do you get when you invite hundreds of extraordinary artists to create new works within a 12-inch square space, and exhibit everything in support of Sedona's hometown cultural organization? The Arts Center has the answer in its Annual 12x12 Project and Fundraiser, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 13
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|263
|internet providers
|Mar '17
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC