Michelle Branch's Friends Send Her Dr...

Michelle Branch's Friends Send Her Drunken Karaoke Videos of the 'Everywhere' Chorus

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Billboard

Sixteen years after her debut, Michelle Branch has returned with a new album, Hopeless Romantic , released earlier this month - although the 33-year-old acknowledges that a lot of music fans will always associate her with the songs she wrote as a teenager. Before scoring hits like "All You Wanted," "Goodbye To You" and "Are You Happy Now?," Branch had her breakthrough smash with 2001 debut single, "Everywhere," which features a massive, insanely bubbly sing-along hook that Billboard has named the 77th greatest chorus of the 21st century .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08) May 11 Adam george 47
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Apr 30 Sitara 264
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Apr '17 Mtrink 23
internet providers Mar '17 Andrea 1
Jacob Elmer Feb '17 Justbored13 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb '17 Moldy Waters 16
gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09) Feb '17 Tfox76 15
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC