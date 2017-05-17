Michelle Branch's Friends Send Her Drunken Karaoke Videos of the 'Everywhere' Chorus
Sixteen years after her debut, Michelle Branch has returned with a new album, Hopeless Romantic , released earlier this month - although the 33-year-old acknowledges that a lot of music fans will always associate her with the songs she wrote as a teenager. Before scoring hits like "All You Wanted," "Goodbye To You" and "Are You Happy Now?," Branch had her breakthrough smash with 2001 debut single, "Everywhere," which features a massive, insanely bubbly sing-along hook that Billboard has named the 77th greatest chorus of the 21st century .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cottonwood Arizona is a pathetic joke ! (Oct '08)
|May 11
|Adam george
|47
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 30
|Sitara
|264
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Mtrink
|23
|internet providers
|Mar '17
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC