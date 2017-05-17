Michelle Branch's Friends Send Her Drunken Karaoke Videos of the 'Everywhere' Chorus

Sixteen years after her debut, Michelle Branch has returned with a new album, Hopeless Romantic , released earlier this month - although the 33-year-old acknowledges that a lot of music fans will always associate her with the songs she wrote as a teenager. Before scoring hits like "All You Wanted," "Goodbye To You" and "Are You Happy Now?," Branch had her breakthrough smash with 2001 debut single, "Everywhere," which features a massive, insanely bubbly sing-along hook that Billboard has named the 77th greatest chorus of the 21st century .

