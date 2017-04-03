Cops host dinner for Special Olympics

It's time to loosen that belt buckle by a notch or two for a feast for a good cause.The public is invited to help the Sedona Police Department raise funds to support Special Olympics with an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner on Saturday, April 8. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Sedona Elks Lodge located at 110 Airport Road.

