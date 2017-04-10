Board backtracks on contracts

Board backtracks on contracts

After publicly embarrassing two veteran teachers, drawing the ire of educators and administrators, and short-circuiting the process for rehiring staff - and likely creating a negative image of the district in the eyes of prospective teachers - the Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board said, in effect, "Oops, never mind."

