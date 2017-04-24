Ahmad Ghemrawi has been appointed Corporate Vice President of Finance at Enchantment Group in Sco...
Enchantment Group, one of the world's leading experiential hospitality management firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmad Ghemrawi as Corporate Vice President of Finance. With a history of driving business growth and sustainable profits as well as a deep knowledge and passion for the hospitality industry, Ghemrawi is the ideal executive to assume the crucial position on the corporate leadership team for the growing Enchantment Group brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Apr 14
|Mtrink
|23
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Apr 13
|The Ol Wagonmaster
|263
|internet providers
|Mar '17
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC