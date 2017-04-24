Ahmad Ghemrawi has been appointed Cor...

Ahmad Ghemrawi has been appointed Corporate Vice President of Finance at Enchantment Group in Sco...

Enchantment Group, one of the world's leading experiential hospitality management firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmad Ghemrawi as Corporate Vice President of Finance. With a history of driving business growth and sustainable profits as well as a deep knowledge and passion for the hospitality industry, Ghemrawi is the ideal executive to assume the crucial position on the corporate leadership team for the growing Enchantment Group brand.

