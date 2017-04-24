Enchantment Group, one of the world's leading experiential hospitality management firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmad Ghemrawi as Corporate Vice President of Finance. With a history of driving business growth and sustainable profits as well as a deep knowledge and passion for the hospitality industry, Ghemrawi is the ideal executive to assume the crucial position on the corporate leadership team for the growing Enchantment Group brand.

