Why people like Tony Robbins are dropping $15,000 on a little-known...
Biocybernaut is a 7-day retreat that claims it can make you smarter, more creative, and a better athlete or leader. Neurofeedback maintains that you can become aware of when your brain is in which state of activity and shift from a less-optimal state to a better one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|internet providers
|Mar 20
|Andrea
|1
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Mar 2
|Caligurl
|259
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb 24
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC