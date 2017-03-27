Volunteers clean up former pot grow o...

Volunteers clean up former pot grow operation in Arizona

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Yuma Sun

A former marijuana grow operation in Arizona has been cleaned up and returned to a wilderness area seven years after it was first discovered. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the nonprofits Arizona Wilderness Coalition and the Back Country Horsemen of Central Arizona volunteered both manpower and horsepower to get the site near Sedona cleaned up.

Sedona, AZ

