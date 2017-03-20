Emily Hardman told ABC News that she ...

Emily Hardman told ABC News that she planned her whole wedding in just five days.

One woman is sharing her story of how and why she planned her whole wedding in less than one week, telling ABC News, "lets skip the stress and focus on what's most important." Emily Hardman and her husband Rob Reading, from California's Bay Area, got married on Jan. 5, 2016, less than a week after becoming engaged.

