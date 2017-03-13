New trail system will connect 2 commu...

New trail system will connect 2 communities near Sedona

Wednesday Mar 15

Coconino National Forest officials announced Tuesday the trails connecting the communities of Cornville and Bridgeport will open later this month. The agency has worked together with Yavapai County and a local community association to build trail networks near the neighboring communities over the past few years.

Sedona, AZ

