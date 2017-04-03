Forest Service to shut trailhead temporarily to install gate
A Coconino National Forest trailhead near Sedona will be closed temporarily for installation of a new gate to restrict motor vehicle access to several forest roads. Forest officials say the Soldier Pass trailhead will be closed for three days beginning Monday and that Forest Roads 9904, 9904B and 9904C will then remain closed to motorized vehicles until a new permit system is established.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Mar 23
|bob frapples
|260
|internet providers
|Mar 20
|Andrea
|1
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb '17
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC