Forest Service to shut trailhead temporarily to install gate

Friday Mar 31

A Coconino National Forest trailhead near Sedona will be closed temporarily for installation of a new gate to restrict motor vehicle access to several forest roads. Forest officials say the Soldier Pass trailhead will be closed for three days beginning Monday and that Forest Roads 9904, 9904B and 9904C will then remain closed to motorized vehicles until a new permit system is established.

