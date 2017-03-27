Fire crews train for brush fire at Re...

Fire crews train for brush fire at Red Rock Crossing

The Verde Valley All Hazards Training Association is sponsoring a Wildland Fire Skills Training Day on Wedensday, March 29, at the Crescent Moon day-use area just southwest of Sedona that may produce smoke in and around the area.

