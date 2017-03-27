Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Coconino County supervisors voted Tuesday night for the tower in Oak Creek Canyon despite fierce opposition from residents. The tower will be on a designated scenic corridor where travellers usually get a view of the canyon's landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Mar 23 bob frapples 260
internet providers Mar 20 Andrea 1
Jacob Elmer Feb '17 Justbored13 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb '17 Moldy Waters 16
gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09) Feb '17 Tfox76 15
Martin family Jan '17 Colorado1979 1
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec '16 Rocky Redfield 1
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC