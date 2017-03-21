Chamber eyes vacant building

The Sedona City Council gave its blessing for the Sedona Chamber of Commerce to proceed with the purchase of a vacant building on 401 Jordan Road.Even though a formal vote was not taken on March 15, council was clear that the purchase of the building is a smart move with a wide array of possible uses in the future.

