Calls to SFD down in 2016

Calls to SFD down in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sedona Red Rock News

Last year proved to be another busy one for the Sedona Fire District. And while the overall number of calls decreased slightly, the types of calls varied greatly.The 2016 annual report - which is compiled each year by SFD Executive Assistant Tricia Greer - offers a glimpse into what the staff of the district does on a day-to-day basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
internet providers Mar 20 Andrea 1
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Mar 2 Caligurl 259
Jacob Elmer Feb 24 Justbored13 1
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) Feb '17 Moldy Waters 16
gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09) Feb '17 Tfox76 15
Martin family Jan '17 Colorado1979 1
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec '16 Rocky Redfield 1
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC