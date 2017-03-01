Body of ASU student found in canyon near Sedona
Body of ASU student found in canyon near Sedona Man identified as 20-year-old ASU student, Coconino County Sheriff's Office said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lAIm5G Authorities have recovered the body of a 20-year-old Arizona State University student in a canyon below Midgely Bridge north of Sedona, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Mar 2
|Caligurl
|259
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb 24
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC