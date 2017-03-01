Bill could raise sewer rates
There's an Arizona State Senate bill before the legislature that if passed, could result in customers seeing a 7 percent increase in their monthly city wastewater treatment fees.Senate Bill 1430, which was introduced by Sen. Warren Petersen [R-District 12, Chandler/Gilbert], seeks to preempt cities from charging wastewater service fees for vacant ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Caligurl
|259
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb 24
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb 5
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC