Autumn in Arizona
Locals know that Oak Creek Canyon is loveliest in autumn, when woodsmoke scents the breeze and falling leaves are set off by the ocher hues of the sculptured sandstone canyon. Scenic State 89A cuts right through the canyon, which begins north of Sedona and stretches into the Colorado Plateau, near Flagstaff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunset Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Caligurl
|259
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb 24
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb 5
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC