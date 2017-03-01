Autumn in Arizona

Locals know that Oak Creek Canyon is loveliest in autumn, when woodsmoke scents the breeze and falling leaves are set off by the ocher hues of the sculptured sandstone canyon. Scenic State 89A cuts right through the canyon, which begins north of Sedona and stretches into the Colorado Plateau, near Flagstaff.

