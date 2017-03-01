Ashes on the go
For those interested this Ash Wednesday, a message on getting ashes on the go from Jean Valence of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church: I am a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Sedona and simply wanted you to know that on Ash Wednesday, the rector of St. Andrew's will be in Uptown offering the Imposition of Ashes to anyone who wishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb 24
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb 5
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC