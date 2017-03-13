Amy and Steve investigate terrifying paranormal activity in Sedona, Arizona on The Dead Files
The Dead Files heads to Sedona, Arizona, where frightening entities are causing havoc This week on The Dead Files, Amy Allan and Steve DiSchiavi head to Sedona, Arizona, where they investigate some downright scary paranormal activity. Steve's investigation leads him to looking into a cold case murder and he also examines what happened to the original Native Americans in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Mar 2
|Caligurl
|259
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb 24
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC