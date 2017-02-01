'Youth' deals with end-of-life choices

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Sedona premiere of "Youth in Oregon" - featuring an all-star cast including Frank Langella, Billy Crudup, Christina Applegate and Mary Kay Place - showing Friday through Thursday, Feb. 3 through 9, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.When 79-year-old curmudgeon Raymond [Langella] makes ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedona Red Rock News.