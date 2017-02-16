Shamanic Healer Anahata Ananda Shares Benefits of Breathwork for...

The world has always experienced turmoil and growing pains, but for many, the challenges facing them today can be daunting. In this episode, "Healing Trauma and Planting Roots of Strength," Anahata and Aubrey hold a lively hour-plus discussion about trauma, core wounds, addictions, instability and the profound benefits of Shamangelic Breathing, meditation and other spiritual practices for addressing emotional wounds and their effect on the physical, emotional and energetic body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.