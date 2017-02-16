Shamanic Healer Anahata Ananda Shares Benefits of Breathwork for...
The world has always experienced turmoil and growing pains, but for many, the challenges facing them today can be daunting. In this episode, "Healing Trauma and Planting Roots of Strength," Anahata and Aubrey hold a lively hour-plus discussion about trauma, core wounds, addictions, instability and the profound benefits of Shamangelic Breathing, meditation and other spiritual practices for addressing emotional wounds and their effect on the physical, emotional and energetic body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb 5
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan 20
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
|Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08)
|Oct '16
|Nottrue
|258
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC