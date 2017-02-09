Self-Storage Developer Big Idea LLC Fights for Sedona Cool Storage in Oak Creek, AZ
Self-storage developer Big Idea LLC intends to move forward with building Sedona Cool Storage at 75 E. Cortez Dr. in the Village of Oak Creek, Ariz., despite losing a variance request and plenty of residential opposition to the project. The Yavapai County Board of Adjustment recently denied the developer's request to reduce the setback requirement from 20 to 10 feet, according to the source.
