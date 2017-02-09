Self-Storage Developer Big Idea LLC F...

Self-Storage Developer Big Idea LLC Fights for Sedona Cool Storage in Oak Creek, AZ

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Self-storage developer Big Idea LLC intends to move forward with building Sedona Cool Storage at 75 E. Cortez Dr. in the Village of Oak Creek, Ariz., despite losing a variance request and plenty of residential opposition to the project. The Yavapai County Board of Adjustment recently denied the developer's request to reduce the setback requirement from 20 to 10 feet, according to the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15) 11 hr Moldy Waters 16
gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09) Feb 5 Tfox76 15
Martin family Jan 20 Colorado1979 1
News Anti-suicide fence goes up Dec '16 Rocky Redfield 1
Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10) Nov '16 Guest1674 22
Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15) Nov '16 Peterson 37
Considering relocating to Sedona..what's it lik... (Dec '08) Oct '16 Nottrue 258
See all Sedona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedona Forum Now

Sedona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sedona, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,091 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC