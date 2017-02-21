Popular Hikes at Red Rock State Park & Other Events in AprilPhoenix, Arizona - April 8, 2016

Join us at Red Rock State Park in April 2016 for spring in Sedona! There will be a talk on migratory habits of the many birds of North America as well as three popular hikes Ethnobotany, Moonlight and Archaeology Hikes! Of the more than 650 bird species that nest in North America, 75% engage in some kind of migration. Many birds make long journeys twice each year as they migrate between their winter and summer homes.

