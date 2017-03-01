I Did What My GPS Told Me: When GPS Replaces Common Sense
When a highway closes or you're just looking for possible routes, it's natural to consult a GPS or navigation app. But drivers need to apply common sense to a computer's suggestions, starting with not taking RVs, buses, and other vehicles that aren't up to the task down unpaved roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vogel Talks RVing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Elmer
|Feb 24
|Justbored13
|1
|Bo Wilson Performs in Las Vegas' House of Blues (Jun '15)
|Feb 9
|Moldy Waters
|16
|gay pervets in the verde vallley (Dec '09)
|Feb 5
|Tfox76
|15
|Martin family
|Jan '17
|Colorado1979
|1
|Anti-suicide fence goes up
|Dec '16
|Rocky Redfield
|1
|Review: University Of Sedona (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|Guest1674
|22
|Firehouse Donuts and Leah Phelps (Dec '15)
|Nov '16
|Peterson
|37
Find what you want!
Search Sedona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC